News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS
World News
29-01-2026 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary, Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, was cited as saying on Thursday by the state news agency TASS.
President Vladimir Putin said last year that hundreds of Russians were working at the facility, Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, which Moscow built for Iran.
More nuclear facilities are currently being built at the Bushehr site by Russia.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Evacuate
Staff
Iran
Bushehr
Nuclear
Plant
TASS
Next
Britain and China hail reset in ties as Starmer seeks 'sophisticated' relationship
US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
Middle East News
2026-01-28
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
0
World News
2026-01-21
World's biggest nuclear plant restarted: Japan power company
World News
2026-01-21
World's biggest nuclear plant restarted: Japan power company
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:11
EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas
World News
10:11
EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas
0
World News
09:43
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kyiv
World News
09:43
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kyiv
0
World News
08:58
Danish king to visit Greenland, says 'feels deeply' for the people
World News
08:58
Danish king to visit Greenland, says 'feels deeply' for the people
0
World News
08:42
Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates
World News
08:42
Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Saudi businessmen delegation expected to attend Beirut One conference: LBCI source
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Saudi businessmen delegation expected to attend Beirut One conference: LBCI source
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
0
World News
07:23
EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran's crackdown on protests: EU diplomats
World News
07:23
EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran's crackdown on protests: EU diplomats
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's budget debate overshadowed by politics and election talk
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
3
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
Lebanon News
03:30
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake recorded off Lebanon's Damour coast
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
5
Middle East News
12:59
Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP
Middle East News
12:59
Hundreds protest near US embassy in Baghdad over Trump interference: AFP
6
World News
11:52
China warns at UN against 'military adventurism' in Iran
World News
11:52
China warns at UN against 'military adventurism' in Iran
7
Middle East News
13:18
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
Middle East News
13:18
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
8
World News
11:13
Rubio says Iran's Islamic Republic 'weaker' than ever
World News
11:13
Rubio says Iran's Islamic Republic 'weaker' than ever
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More