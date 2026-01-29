Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS

World News
29-01-2026 | 08:03
High views
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran&#39;s Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS
0min
Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS

Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant if necessary, Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, was cited as saying on Thursday by the state news agency TASS.

President Vladimir Putin said last year that hundreds of Russians were working at the facility, Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, which Moscow built for Iran.

More nuclear facilities are currently being built at the Bushehr site by Russia.


Reuters
 

Britain and China hail reset in ties as Starmer seeks 'sophisticated' relationship
US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure
