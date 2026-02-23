Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank

Rebuilding Ukraine's economy will cost an estimated $588 billion over the next decade, the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and the Ukrainian government said on Monday, a day before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.



The latest assessment by the institutions, based on data from February 24, 2022 through December 31, 2025 showed a 12% increase from last year's estimate, based in part on a 21% jump in damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure from a year ago.



Reuters