Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank

23-02-2026 | 08:23
Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank
Ukraine reconstruction estimate jumps 12% to $588 billion: World Bank

Rebuilding Ukraine's economy will cost an estimated $588 billion over the next decade, the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and the Ukrainian government said on Monday, a day before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The latest assessment by the institutions, based on data from February 24, 2022 through December 31, 2025 showed a 12% increase from last year's estimate, based in part on a 21% jump in damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure from a year ago.

