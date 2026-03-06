Saudi Arabia remains in strong fiscal position, finance ministry spokesperson tells Reuters

Saudi Arabia's fiscal position is strong, with economic ‌activity across the kingdom continuing to operate normally, the kingdom's finance ministry spokesperson told ⁠Reuters on Friday.



"Our energy export infrastructure remains resilient, and the Kingdom has the flexibility to utilize multiple export routes, including through the ‌Red ⁠Sea," the spokesperson added.



The remarks comes after Iran launched attacks across ⁠the Gulf in response to the U.S.-Israeli campaign against ⁠Tehran, which entered its seventh day ⁠on Friday.



Reuters