Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

World News
11-02-2026 | 14:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says &#39;insisted&#39; to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting at the White House that nuclear talks with Iran must continue.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump said on his Truth Social network after the three-hour meeting.



AFP
 

World News

Trump

Netanyahu

US

Israel

Iran

Negotiations

US energy secretary in Venezuela for oil talks: Embassy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-07

Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'

LBCI
World News
2026-02-10

Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-28

Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:15

US energy secretary in Venezuela for oil talks: Embassy

LBCI
World News
11:09

Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP

LBCI
World News
10:35

France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign

LBCI
World News
10:31

Canada PM Carney says nation 'mourns' with Tumbler Ridge after mass shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-04

Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More