Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says

World News
12-02-2026 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says

Russia has blocked popular messaging service WhatsApp for failing to abide by Russian legislation, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the reported ban.

Peskov said the decision was due to WhatsApp's "reluctance to comply with the norms and letter of Russian law."

AFP

World News

Russia

WhatsApp

Kremlin

Ban

LBCI Next
Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-18

Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says

LBCI
World News
2025-12-08

Zelensky says Kyiv has no right to cede land to Russia

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-27

France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:35

Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard

LBCI
World News
07:08

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

LBCI
World News
06:33

India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry

LBCI
World News
06:26

Grieving Canada town holds vigil for school shooting victims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2025-11-27

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge

LBCI
World News
08:35

Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24

Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

LBCI
World News
10:35

France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign

LBCI
World News
14:08

Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

LBCI
World News
11:09

Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More