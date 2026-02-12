News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says
World News
12-02-2026 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says
Russia has blocked popular messaging service WhatsApp for failing to abide by Russian legislation, the Kremlin said Thursday.
"Such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the reported ban.
Peskov said the decision was due to WhatsApp's "reluctance to comply with the norms and letter of Russian law."
AFP
World News
Russia
WhatsApp
Kremlin
Ban
Next
Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-18
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
World News
2025-12-18
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
0
World News
2025-12-08
Zelensky says Kyiv has no right to cede land to Russia
World News
2025-12-08
Zelensky says Kyiv has no right to cede land to Russia
0
World News
2025-12-17
Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
World News
2025-12-17
Putin says Western calls for preparation for war with Russia 'a lie'
0
World News
2026-01-27
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
World News
2026-01-27
France has the right to ban social media for under-15s, says EU
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:35
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
World News
08:35
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
0
World News
07:08
North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says
World News
07:08
North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says
0
World News
06:33
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry
World News
06:33
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry
0
World News
06:26
Grieving Canada town holds vigil for school shooting victims
World News
06:26
Grieving Canada town holds vigil for school shooting victims
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
0
World News
08:35
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
World News
08:35
Three dead, four missing as migrant boat sinks in Aegean: Turkey coastguard
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24
Activists say Gaza aid flotilla attacked by 'multiple drones'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
2
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
Lebanon News
05:23
PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
6
World News
10:35
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
World News
10:35
France calls on UN rights rapporteur on Palestinian territories to resign
7
World News
14:08
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
World News
14:08
Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue
8
World News
11:09
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
World News
11:09
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More