India, Israel to push free trade pact, boost defence cooperation, Modi says

26-02-2026 | 07:53
India, Israel to push free trade pact, boost defence cooperation, Modi says
0min
India, Israel to push free trade pact, boost defence cooperation, Modi says

India will soon give final shape to a mutually beneficial free trade agreement with Israel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The two countries will also pursue joint development, production, and transfer of technology in defence, Modi said at the end of his two-day trip to Israel.

