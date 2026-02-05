News
Machado says Venezuelan elections could happen this year, Politico reports
World News
05-02-2026 | 08:35
Machado says Venezuelan elections could happen this year, Politico reports
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said she believed elections could be held in her country later this year, speaking to Politico in an interview released on Thursday.
"We believe that a real transferring process with manual voting … could be done in nine to 10 months," Machado said. "But, well, that depends when you start."
Machado, whose party said it won 70% of the vote in Venezuela's 2024 election, met with President Donald Trump and spoke with his top diplomat and U.S. lawmakers last month following the U.S. capture of the country's longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.
"We have a legitimate leadership with huge popular support and our armed forces are also supportive of a transition to democracy," she told Politico.
Reuters
