Ukraine-US talks start in Geneva: Ukraine negotiator
World News
26-02-2026 | 08:29
Ukraine-US talks start in Geneva: Ukraine negotiator
Ukraine and the United States began talks in Geneva on Thursday, Kyiv's top negotiator said, adding that the two sides would discuss post-war reconstruction and preparations for the next meeting with Russia.
"A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun -- with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," said Rustem Umerov on social media, adding: "We will thoroughly work through the prosperity package."
AFP
