Kremlin says Trump asked Putin to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a personal request from his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1 in order to create a favorable environment for peace negotiations.



Asked about the request and Russia's response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined further comment.



Ukraine has said it will reciprocate if Russia forgoes strikes on the country's energy infrastructure amid a period of bitterly cold weather.







Reuters