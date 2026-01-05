Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel

Middle East News
05-01-2026 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel

A Syrian delegation, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, was taking part in a new round of negotiations with Israel on Monday, state news agency SANA reported, the first in several months.

Quoting a government source, SANA said the talks were coordinated and mediated by Washington, adding that the discussions were focused on reaching "a balanced security agreement" that ensures the withdrawal of Israeli forces to their positions before the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

News site Axios reported on Sunday that the talks would be held in Paris.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Asaad al-Shaibani

Negotiations

Israel

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program
Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-24

Syria state media says three dead in clashes in Latakia province

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-19

Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Iran accuses Israel of seeking to 'undermine national unity'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-20

Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More