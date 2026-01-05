News
Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel
05-01-2026 | 07:21
A Syrian delegation, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, was taking part in a new round of negotiations with Israel on Monday, state news agency SANA reported, the first in several months.
Quoting a government source, SANA said the talks were coordinated and mediated by Washington, adding that the discussions were focused on reaching "a balanced security agreement" that ensures the withdrawal of Israeli forces to their positions before the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.
News site Axios reported on Sunday that the talks would be held in Paris.
AFP
