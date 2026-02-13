News
China tells Ukraine willing to offer 'new humanitarian aid'
World News
13-02-2026 | 11:04
China tells Ukraine willing to offer 'new humanitarian aid'
China's top diplomat Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga on Friday that Beijing would be willing to offer "new humanitarian aid," the Chinese foreign ministry said.
"China-Ukraine ties should remain on the right track... China is willing to provide Ukraine with new humanitarian aid," Wang said, according to a readout of the foreign ministers' meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
AFP
World News
China
Wang Yi
Ukraine
Beijing
