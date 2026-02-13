China tells Ukraine willing to offer 'new humanitarian aid'

World News
13-02-2026 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China tells Ukraine willing to offer &#39;new humanitarian aid&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China tells Ukraine willing to offer 'new humanitarian aid'

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga on Friday that Beijing would be willing to offer "new humanitarian aid," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"China-Ukraine ties should remain on the right track... China is willing to provide Ukraine with new humanitarian aid," Wang said, according to a readout of the foreign ministers' meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

AFP

 

World News

China

Wang Yi

Ukraine

Beijing

LBCI Next
Trump administration ends temporary protected status for Yemen
RSF committed atrocities during al-Fashir capture: UN body
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but 'without pressure'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-15

China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Son of ousted shah tells Fox 'prepared to return to Iran' at first opportunity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-01

MSF says Israeli move to halt its work 'pretext' to obstruct Gaza aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:17

US sends more than six tons of medical supplies to Venezuela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
World News
12:55

Trump says will visit Venezuela, doesn't say when

LBCI
World News
11:47

Zelenskiy meets Iranian opposition figure Pahlavi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
World News
2025-12-06

Indonesia flood death toll passes 900: Disaster agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-31

Iran blast in Gulf port city caused by gas leak: Local fire chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:48

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:07

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More