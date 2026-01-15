China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy

China's top diplomat told his Iranian counterpart in a phone call on Thursday that Beijing opposed "the use or threat of force in international relations," Beijing's foreign ministry said.



The call between Wang Yi and Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering military action against Iran, rocked by protests for weeks.



"China... opposes the use or threat of force in international relations, opposes countries imposing their own will on other countries," Wang told Araghchi, adding that China was "willing to play a constructive role" toward a resolution.



AFP





