Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but 'without pressure'

Cuba is prepared to hold dialogue with the United States but not under pressure, President Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted Thursday after months of threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.



"Cuba is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States, a dialogue on any topic... but without pressure or preconditions," Diaz-Canel said in an address to the nation on state TV and radio.



He added that any talks must take place "from a position of equals, with respect for our sovereignty, our independence, and our self-determination" and without "interference in our internal affairs."



Trump has made repeated threats against communist-run Cuba in recent months, vowing to cut off its access to oil and stating the island was "ready to fall."



Cuba, in the grips of an economic crisis, has long relied on oil supplies from Venezuela, whose leader was ousted in a deadly U.S. military operation last month.



Trump subsequently claimed to have control of Venezuelan oil, vowed to starve Cuba of the commodity, and threatened tariffs on any other nation stepping in to help U.S.-sanctioned Havana.



The pressure tactics threaten to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with its power plants already struggling to keep the lights on due to fuel shortages.



Earlier Thursday, hundreds of thousands of people in the country's east were left without electricity for hours after an electricity grid failure



An AFP analysis of official statistics recently found that the island generated only half the electricity it needed last year.



Officials blame tight U.S. sanctions for the crisis, which includes food and medicine shortages. But poor economic management and a tourism collapse following the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to the island's woes.



Trump has repeatedly said Washington was in talks for "a deal" with Havana, which has denied any formal negotiations were underway. Trump has not specified the nature of the agreement he has floated.



