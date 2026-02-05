Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but 'without pressure'

World News
05-02-2026 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but &#39;without pressure&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but 'without pressure'

Cuba is prepared to hold dialogue with the United States but not under pressure, President Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted Thursday after months of threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Cuba is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States, a dialogue on any topic... but without pressure or preconditions," Diaz-Canel said in an address to the nation on state TV and radio.

He added that any talks must take place "from a position of equals, with respect for our sovereignty, our independence, and our self-determination" and without "interference in our internal affairs."

Trump has made repeated threats against communist-run Cuba in recent months, vowing to cut off its access to oil and stating the island was "ready to fall."

Cuba, in the grips of an economic crisis, has long relied on oil supplies from Venezuela, whose leader was ousted in a deadly U.S. military operation last month.

Trump subsequently claimed to have control of Venezuelan oil, vowed to starve Cuba of the commodity, and threatened tariffs on any other nation stepping in to help U.S.-sanctioned Havana.

The pressure tactics threaten to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with its power plants already struggling to keep the lights on due to fuel shortages.

Earlier Thursday, hundreds of thousands of people in the country's east were left without electricity for hours after an electricity grid failure

An AFP analysis of official statistics recently found that the island generated only half the electricity it needed last year.

Officials blame tight U.S. sanctions for the crisis, which includes food and medicine shortages. But poor economic management and a tourism collapse following the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to the island's woes.

Trump has repeatedly said Washington was in talks for "a deal" with Havana, which has denied any formal negotiations were underway. Trump has not specified the nature of the agreement he has floated.

AFP



World News

Cuba

United States

Miguel Diaz-Canel

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly Nigeria terrorist attack
Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Russia says economic 'pressure' on Cuba 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Mexico is 'major provider' of oil to Cuba: President

LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-14

China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

LBCI
World News
12:51

Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in 'coming weeks': Kyiv

LBCI
World News
12:31

UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly Nigeria terrorist attack

LBCI
World News
12:00

Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-03

Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

LBCI
World News
04:00

Large blaze breaks out at German research center

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More