Shooting in Mexican park kills one, wounds eight children: Official

World News
18-02-2026 | 12:06
A shooting in a park in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato left one person dead and eight children wounded, local authorities said Wednesday.

The attack late Tuesday claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.

Guanajuato governor Libia Dennise Garcia on X denounced "an absolutely unacceptable incident" that she said injured "girls, boys, and adolescents."

AFP

Shooting

Mexico

Guanajuato

