Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat

18-02-2026 | 13:47
Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat
Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed sanctions against Cuba at a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in Moscow on Wednesday, amid sweeping U.S. sanctions against the Caribbean island.

"It is a special period, with new sanctions. You know how we feel about this. We do not accept anything like this," Putin told Russia's traditional ally.

AFP

