Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor

Middle East News
01-02-2026 | 05:05
High views
Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor
Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor

Eight people were killed and 26 others injured in a bus accident in Antalya, a coastal tourist city in southern Turkey, the provincial governor said Sunday.

"Eight of our citizens have lost their lives and 26 have been injured. The injured were taken to hospitals in the region," said Hulusi Sahin, without specifying whether foreign nationals were among the casualties.



AFP
 

