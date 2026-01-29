Ukraine says has received 1,000 bodies from Russia

Kyiv said on Thursday that it had received from Russia 1,000 remains of people that Moscow said were Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting the Kremlin's army.



"Today, repatriation measures took place, under which 1,000 bodies of the deceased, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian defenders, were returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said in a statement on social media.





AFP