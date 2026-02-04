News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry
Middle East News
04-02-2026 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry
Russia on Wednesday condemned the killing of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and voiced hopes for a thorough probe into the death.
"We strongly condemn this crime. We hope a thorough investigation will be conducted and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
A lawyer who had been representing Seif al-Islam told AFP the ex-leader's son was killed by four unidentified attackers who stormed his house on Tuesday.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
condemns
Gaddafi's
killing,
wants
'thorough
investigation':
Ministry
Next
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-16
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
Middle East News
2026-01-16
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
0
World News
2026-01-09
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
2026-01-09
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
0
World News
2026-01-29
Russia's Putin tells UAE leader he wants to discuss Iran tensions with him
World News
2026-01-29
Russia's Putin tells UAE leader he wants to discuss Iran tensions with him
0
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Syria condemns Israeli PM's visit to country's south
Middle East News
2025-11-19
Syria condemns Israeli PM's visit to country's south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:02
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
Middle East News
15:02
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
0
Middle East News
14:19
Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned
Middle East News
14:19
Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
0
Middle East News
08:40
Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table
Middle East News
08:40
Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:06
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
12:06
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
0
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
0
Middle East News
2025-09-19
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
Middle East News
2025-09-19
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
3
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
4
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
Lebanon News
11:37
US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts
5
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
8
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More