Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry

04-02-2026 | 10:45
Russia condemns Gaddafi&#39;s son killing, wants &#39;thorough investigation&#39;: Ministry
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry

Russia on Wednesday condemned the killing of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and voiced hopes for a thorough probe into the death.

"We strongly condemn this crime. We hope a thorough investigation will be conducted and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

A lawyer who had been representing Seif al-Islam told AFP the ex-leader's son was killed by four unidentified attackers who stormed his house on Tuesday.

AFP

