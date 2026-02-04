Russia on Wednesday condemned the killing of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and voiced hopes for a thorough probe into the death.



"We strongly condemn this crime. We hope a thorough investigation will be conducted and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.



A lawyer who had been representing Seif al-Islam told AFP the ex-leader's son was killed by four unidentified attackers who stormed his house on Tuesday.



AFP