News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-Iran talks 'still scheduled' after drone shot down: White House
Middle East News
03-02-2026 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-Iran talks 'still scheduled' after drone shot down: White House
Talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are "still scheduled" this week, the White House said Tuesday, even after a U.S. warplane shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft in the Arabian Sea.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff "is set to have conversations with the Iranians later this week, those are still scheduled as of right now," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
talks
'still
scheduled'
after
drone
down:
White
House
Next
Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
World News
2025-11-26
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
0
World News
2025-11-25
Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House
World News
2025-11-25
Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House
0
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi
0
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:44
Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign agreement on power generation projects
Middle East News
14:44
Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign agreement on power generation projects
0
Middle East News
14:17
Netanyahu tells US envoy Iran 'cannot be trusted'
Middle East News
14:17
Netanyahu tells US envoy Iran 'cannot be trusted'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
0
Middle East News
13:01
Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level
Middle East News
13:01
Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
0
Lebanon News
10:42
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Lebanon News
10:42
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-28
Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2025-12-28
Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil
0
World News
2025-10-01
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
World News
2025-10-01
Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:45
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lebanon News
08:45
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
2
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him
3
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
06:03
Israeli Channel 12: Ella Wawiya appointed Arabic-language spokeswoman for Israeli army, succeeding Avichay Adraee
4
Lebanon Economy
02:41
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:41
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
7
Lebanon News
04:21
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
Lebanon News
04:21
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More