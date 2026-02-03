US-Iran talks 'still scheduled' after drone shot down: White House

Talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are "still scheduled" this week, the White House said Tuesday, even after a U.S. warplane shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft in the Arabian Sea.



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff "is set to have conversations with the Iranians later this week, those are still scheduled as of right now," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.



AFP