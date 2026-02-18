Iran would be 'very wise to make a deal' with Trump: White House

18-02-2026 | 13:52
Iran would be &#39;very wise to make a deal&#39; with Trump: White House
Iran would be 'very wise to make a deal' with Trump: White House

The White House said Wednesday Iran would be "wise" to strike a deal with U.S. officials in negotiations on its nuclear program, after days of escalating rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

"Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with his administration," Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

AFP

World News

United States

White House

Iran

Donald Trump

