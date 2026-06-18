Pope Leo XIV to visit Peru in early November: Interim president

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18-06-2026 | 09:35
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Pope Leo XIV to visit Peru in early November: Interim president
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Pope Leo XIV to visit Peru in early November: Interim president

Peru's interim president Jose Balcazar said on Thursday that Pope Leo XIV ⁠will visit the Andean country in the first half of November, according to a ⁠statement from the Lima government after ⁠the president met with the ⁠pope at Vatican City.


Reuters
 

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