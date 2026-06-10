Pope Leo puts focus on prisoners in first papal visit to a Spanish jail

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10-06-2026 | 05:32
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Pope Leo puts focus on prisoners in first papal visit to a Spanish jail
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Pope Leo puts focus on prisoners in first papal visit to a Spanish jail

Pope Leo, who has forcefully advocated for the rights of prisoners, visited one of Spain's largest prisons on Wednesday, urging the inmates to make amends for their crimes and commit to living better lives.

Speaking to detainees at a penitentiary outside Barcelona, in the first visit of a pope to a Spanish prison, Leo said a person's past "does not condemn the future but rather offers the possibility of changing our decisions and choices."


Reuters
 

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