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Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Afghanistan: AFP, USGS
World News
27-06-2026 | 10:23
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Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Afghanistan: AFP, USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with AFP journalists in the capital Kabul and elsewhere reporting strong shaking.
The quake rocked eastern provinces including Khost and Nangarhar, and it was also felt in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, AFP journalists said.
The epicenter was recorded in northeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 208.3 kilometers (129 miles), according to the USGS.
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