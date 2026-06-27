UN estimates nearly 6.8 mln people may be affected by Venezuela quakes

World News
27-06-2026 | 10:26
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UN estimates nearly 6.8 mln people may be affected by Venezuela quakes
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UN estimates nearly 6.8 mln people may be affected by Venezuela quakes

Close to seven million people may have been impacted by the twin earthquakes in Venezuela, which have killed nearly 1,000 people and left tens of thousands missing, the United Nations estimated on Saturday.

"Up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24th June," the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said in a statement, adding that the projections were based on available population and damage analysis and included up to two million people in Caracas alone.



AFP
 

World News

UN

Venezuela

Earthquakes

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