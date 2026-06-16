An earthquake of 6.7 ‌magnitude struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Tuesday, with ⁠the epicentre recorded about 42 kilometres (26.1 miles) to the southeast of the town of Palu ‌at ⁠a depth of 10 km, Indonesia's geophysics ⁠agency BMKG said.



There was no ⁠tsunami risk, BMKG ⁠said.



Reuters