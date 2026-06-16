Trump to host Iraqi PM at White House in mid-July: US embassy

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House next month, the Iraqi leader's office and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad said Tuesday.

"Special Presidential Envoy Barrack conveyed President Trump looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Al-Zaidi to the White House mid-July to discuss the future of this important relationship," said a joint statement from the Iraqi leader and Trump's special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, issued by the embassy.



The announcement comes during a visit by Barrack to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, during which he discussed with the prime minister disarming and dissolving Iraq's armed groups operating outside state authority.



AFP



