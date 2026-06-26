Magnitude 6.7 quake hits off southern Philippines: USGS

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, less than three weeks after a major tremor in the same area left more than 80 people dead.



The quake struck at 7:42 pm (1142 GMT) at a depth of 65.7 kilometers (41 miles) about 21 kilometers southwest of Mindanao island's Sarangani town, according to the USGS.



There were no immediate tsunami warnings.





AFP