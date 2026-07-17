Incoming UK PM Burnham vows 'to give hope back' to people

World News
17-07-2026 | 07:44
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Incoming UK PM Burnham vows &#39;to give hope back&#39; to people
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Incoming UK PM Burnham vows 'to give hope back' to people

New Labour party leader Andy Burnham vowed Friday to give "hope back" to the British people as he prepares to become to the UK's next prime minister.

He told a special party conference after being declared the winner of a leadership contest that "people and places ... have been waiting too long for politics to let them hope again. That's what we're going to do everybody. We're going to give them hope back."

AFP

World News

Burnham

back'

people

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