UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest

The United Nations called Friday for impartial investigations into dozens of reported deaths that have occurred in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections.



The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk "appeals for calm in Pakistan-administered Kashmir", his spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva, adding that the rights chief was calling for "prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces".



AFP