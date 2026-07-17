News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest
World News
17-07-2026 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest
The United Nations called Friday for impartial investigations into dozens of reported deaths that have occurred in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk "appeals for calm in Pakistan-administered Kashmir", his spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva, adding that the rights chief was calling for "prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces".
AFP
World News
urges
probe
after
deaths
reported
Pakistan-administered
Kashmir
unrest
Next
Incoming UK PM Burnham vows 'to give hope back' to people
China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-12
UN says 372 Afghan civilians killed in Pakistan conflict in 3 months
World News
2026-05-12
UN says 372 Afghan civilians killed in Pakistan conflict in 3 months
0
Middle East News
2026-06-15
UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region
Middle East News
2026-06-15
UN human rights chief welcomes US-Iran deal, urges restraint in the region
0
Middle East News
2026-04-26
Iran FM back in Pakistan after Oman visit: State media
Middle East News
2026-04-26
Iran FM back in Pakistan after Oman visit: State media
0
World News
2026-07-01
More than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain in June: Public institute
World News
2026-07-01
More than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain in June: Public institute
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:44
Incoming UK PM Burnham vows 'to give hope back' to people
World News
07:44
Incoming UK PM Burnham vows 'to give hope back' to people
0
World News
03:41
China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'
World News
03:41
China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'
0
World News
13:48
Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
World News
13:48
Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
0
World News
11:42
US strikes hit around Iran's Qeshm island: Iranian media
World News
11:42
US strikes hit around Iran's Qeshm island: Iranian media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Lebanon’s non-biometric passports to become invalid in 2026: Here’s how to get a biometric passport
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-02
Israel strikes in Lebanon push death toll past 1,300, ministry reports
Lebanon News
2026-04-02
Israel strikes in Lebanon push death toll past 1,300, ministry reports
0
World News
2026-07-06
Russian army says shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
2026-07-06
Russian army says shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight
0
Middle East News
06:02
Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base
Middle East News
06:02
Syria military source denies Iran bombed Al-Tanf base
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
2
Lebanon News
11:37
Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’
Lebanon News
11:37
Hezbollah denies claims of activity inside Syria, calls allegations ‘fabricated’
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
4
Lebanon Economy
11:50
Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters
Lebanon Economy
11:50
Lebanon, Syria to reset trade ties, economy minister tells Reuters
5
Lebanon News
04:36
First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks
Lebanon News
04:36
First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks
6
Lebanon Economy
03:35
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:35
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
7
World News
13:48
Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
World News
13:48
Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
8
Middle East News
03:07
Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
Middle East News
03:07
Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More