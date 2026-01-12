News
Israeli-backed group kills a senior Hamas police officer in Gaza, threatens more attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-01-2026 | 06:54
Israeli-backed group kills a senior Hamas police officer in Gaza, threatens more attacks
An Israeli-backed Palestinian militia said on Monday it had killed a senior Hamas police officer in the southern Gaza Strip, an incident which Hamas blamed on "Israeli collaborators."
A statement from the Hamas-run interior ministry said gunmen opened fire from a passing car, killing Mahmoud Al-Astal, head of the criminal police unit in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave. It described the attackers as "collaborators with the occupation".
Hussam Al-Astal, leader of an anti-Hamas group based in an area under Israeli control east of Khan Younis, claimed responsibility for the killing in a video he posted on his Facebook page.
The surname he shares with the dead man, Al-Astal, is common in that part of Gaza.
"To those who work with Hamas, your destiny is to be killed. Death is coming to you," he said, dressed in a black military-style uniform and clutching an assault rifle.
Reuters could not independently verify the circumstances of the attack. An Israeli military official said the army was not aware of any operations in the area.
Reuters
