Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 03:59
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Israel PM vows to act &#39;with force&#39; after Israeli killed in West Bank
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Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Friday to respond firmly after an Israeli was killed in an incident in the occupied West Bank that also left four Palestinians dead.

"We will act with full force against the terrorists and those who orchestrate and sponsor them, and we will not allow terrorism in Judea and Samaria to regain a foothold," Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that he would meet with senior security officials to discuss a response to the "attack."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

West Bank

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