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Germany to take part in French military nuclear exercise this year: Merz
World News
17-07-2026 | 09:21
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Germany to take part in French military nuclear exercise this year: Merz
Germany will take part in a French nuclear exercise later this year, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday after both countries' governments held a joint meeting near Cologne.
"Germany and France are deepening their cooperation in defence, we are strengthening European deterrence," Merz said in a post on X, adding: "We will participate in a nuclear exercise of the French military by the end of this year."
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