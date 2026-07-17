Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico, USGS says

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17-07-2026 | 11:16
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Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico, USGS says
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Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico, USGS says

An earthquake of ‌magnitude 7.4 struck Puerto Madero ⁠in Mexico on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) ‌said.

The ⁠quake was at a depth ⁠of 10 km (6.21 miles), ⁠USGS ⁠said.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

​Puerto Madero

​Mexico

USGS

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