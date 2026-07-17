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Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico, USGS says
World News
17-07-2026 | 11:16
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Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico, USGS says
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Puerto Madero in Mexico on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.
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