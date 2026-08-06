News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV
Middle East News
06-08-2026 | 13:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV
A bomb planted on a minibus exploded on Thursday in the Syrian town of Jaramana in the suburbs of capital Damascus, state television reported, citing an official source.
An AFP photographer saw several ambulances heading to the scene of the explosion, where a main street had been closed to traffic.
AFP
Middle East News
Blast
Bus
Syria
Capital
Damascus
Next
Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'
Houthis say attacks on Yemen forces response to 'Saudi military buildup'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:40
Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media
Middle East News
14:40
Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media
0
Middle East News
2026-06-11
Iran state TV says blast heard in Strait of Hormuz, cause unknown
Middle East News
2026-06-11
Iran state TV says blast heard in Strait of Hormuz, cause unknown
0
Middle East News
2026-06-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says
Middle East News
2026-06-20
Two Syrian soldiers killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says
0
Middle East News
2026-07-14
Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV
Middle East News
2026-07-14
Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:29
Turkey says defense deal with Saudi, Pakistan 'not aimed at any particular country'
Middle East News
09:29
Turkey says defense deal with Saudi, Pakistan 'not aimed at any particular country'
0
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions
0
Middle East News
07:55
Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister
Middle East News
07:55
Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister
0
Middle East News
07:23
Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign defense pact
Middle East News
07:23
Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign defense pact
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-19
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
Middle East News
2026-02-19
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
0
World News
2026-02-08
Romania's president says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting on Feb 19
World News
2026-02-08
Romania's president says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting on Feb 19
0
Middle East News
2026-03-20
Abu Dhabi police arrest over 100 for filming, posting 'misleading' info during war
Middle East News
2026-03-20
Abu Dhabi police arrest over 100 for filming, posting 'misleading' info during war
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-23
Israel strikes Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-03-23
Israel strikes Beirut's suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:13
LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1
Lebanon News
10:13
LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000
4
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks
Lebanon News
05:10
LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law
Lebanon News
04:05
Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law
6
Middle East News
14:40
Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media
Middle East News
14:40
Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media
7
Middle East News
13:37
Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'
Middle East News
13:37
Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'
8
Middle East News
13:28
Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV
Middle East News
13:28
Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More