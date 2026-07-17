China landslide kills 8, at least 34 missing: Officials

A landslide in southwest China killed at least eight people and left 34 missing on Friday, local authorities said, with Chinese President Xi Jinping urging comprehensive inspections as rescue efforts were ongoing.



The landslide happened around 9:10 a.m. local time (0110 GMT) in Chongqing's Pengshui County, with more than 800 rescuers deployed to the site, according to state broadcaster CCTV.



AFP



