Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires

President Donald Trump lashed out at Canada on Friday, as wildfire smoke drifting down from the United States' northern neighbor triggered air quality alerts across much of the country ahead of the World Cup final.



"The United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.



"I will call the Prime Minister during the day to find out what they are going to do about it."



AFP