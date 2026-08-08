Ukraine says did not 'intentionally' target Bulgaria after drone crash

World News
08-08-2026 | 12:58
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Ukraine says did not &#39;intentionally&#39; target Bulgaria after drone crash
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Ukraine says did not 'intentionally' target Bulgaria after drone crash

Ukraine insisted on Saturday it had not targeted Bulgaria after a drone of a type used by Kyiv's army crashed in the country, promising to explain the circumstances of the incident.

"We are in close contact with the Bulgarian side to clarify the circumstances. We can say with certainty that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not intentionally direct any assets toward Bulgaria," foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said.

AFP

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Ukraine

Bulgaria

Drone

Kyiv

Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
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