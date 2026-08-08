Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek

Lebanon News
08-08-2026 | 11:13
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Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
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Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek

A military source told LBCI that armed men abducted a Lebanese soldier on the Younine-Chaat road in the Baalbek area following a personal dispute.

The Lebanese army immediately launched a pursuit operation and carried out raids to locate and arrest those involved, the source said.

The soldier was later released, while specialized army units are continuing efforts to arrest the suspected kidnappers, according to the source.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Soldier

Lebanese Army

Baalbek

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