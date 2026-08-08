Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM

A drone that entered Bulgaria on Saturday exploded near the Romanian border, and the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which links Turkey to Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced.



"The drone exploded in the immediate vicinity of the Kardam border crossing with Romania," near the Black Sea in the country's northeast, "1,000 metres from the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline's compressor station. There were no casualties," Radev said in a video released by the government on social media.



AFP



