Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome

Lebanon News
08-08-2026 | 09:51
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Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
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Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome

A military source categorically denied to LBCI reports by a Lebanese media outlet, citing its correspondent in Washington, that maps and images showing the locations of command centers, underground facilities and tunnel networks in several areas of Lebanon were presented to the Lebanese negotiating delegation during the latest round of talks in Rome.

The source said no such maps or images were shown to the Lebanese delegation. 

A diplomatic source also told LBCI that the Israeli side did not present maps showing tunnel networks in several areas of Lebanon during the Rome talks.

The source added that during previous rounds of talks in Washington, however, the Israeli delegation presented information on the extent of tunnel networks in the area surrounding Beaufort Castle.

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