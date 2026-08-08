US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz

World News
08-08-2026 | 05:55
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US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
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US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz

A U.S. official on Friday reported progress between Iran and Oman that could soon reopen the Strait of Hormuz, potentially restoring oil exports that have been disrupted by the five-month-old U.S. war with Iran.

The U.S. official, who declined to be identified, said Washington anticipated ‌an agreement soon between the two countries, which sit on either side of the strait, so that normal oil traffic could resume.

A deal between Iran and Oman over control of the strategic waterway is seen as crucial to a wider peace agreement.

"There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon," a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday. "Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports."

"As always, U.S. actions will continue to be performance-based and tied to Iran’s implementation of its commitments," the official said.

Reuters

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United States

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Oman

Strait ​of Hormuz

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