China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing

China said on Friday that cooperation between India and Japan "should not target" Beijing after the leaders of the other two countries agreed to work more closely on critical minerals.



"Cooperation between nations... should not target or harm the interests of third parties, let alone serve as a pretext for forming exclusive cliques or stoking confrontation," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference when asked about the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Sanae Takaichi.



AFP