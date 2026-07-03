News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
World News
03-07-2026 | 03:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
China said on Friday that cooperation between India and Japan "should not target" Beijing after the leaders of the other two countries agreed to work more closely on critical minerals.
"Cooperation between nations... should not target or harm the interests of third parties, let alone serve as a pretext for forming exclusive cliques or stoking confrontation," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference when asked about the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Sanae Takaichi.
AFP
World News
Japan-India
cooperation
'should
target'
Beijing
Next
Human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan's al-Obeid, says UN's Turk
World Cup heat, humidity 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Study
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
China says Lebanon sovereignty 'should not be violated' after Israel strikes
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
China says Lebanon sovereignty 'should not be violated' after Israel strikes
0
World News
2026-05-13
China says 'welcomes' Trump's imminent visit to Beijing
World News
2026-05-13
China says 'welcomes' Trump's imminent visit to Beijing
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'
0
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar says Iran should not use Hormuz to 'blackmail' Gulf
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar says Iran should not use Hormuz to 'blackmail' Gulf
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:36
US withdrew forces from Nigeria after operation against ISIS, AFRICOM chief says
World News
05:36
US withdrew forces from Nigeria after operation against ISIS, AFRICOM chief says
0
World News
04:54
Human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan's al-Obeid, says UN's Turk
World News
04:54
Human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan's al-Obeid, says UN's Turk
0
World News
00:40
World Cup heat, humidity 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Study
World News
00:40
World Cup heat, humidity 'virtually impossible' without climate change: Study
0
World News
00:37
El Nino set to be strong, UN warns
World News
00:37
El Nino set to be strong, UN warns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-06
Shock in Ain Saadeh: Couple perishes in devastating apartment strike — here is what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-06
Shock in Ain Saadeh: Couple perishes in devastating apartment strike — here is what we know
0
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'
0
Middle East News
00:33
Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media
Middle East News
00:33
Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Behind the Lebanon negotiations: US-Israel differences come into focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Behind the Lebanon negotiations: US-Israel differences come into focus
2
Lebanon News
06:22
Salam, al-Shaibani launch Lebanon-Syria committee, pledge closer cooperation and border coordination
Lebanon News
06:22
Salam, al-Shaibani launch Lebanon-Syria committee, pledge closer cooperation and border coordination
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria-Lebanon relations: from contested history to uncertain diplomatic path
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria-Lebanon relations: from contested history to uncertain diplomatic path
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Source to LBCI: Berri–Al Shaibani meeting was frank, friendly, and focused on Syria-Lebanon ties
Lebanon News
11:42
Source to LBCI: Berri–Al Shaibani meeting was frank, friendly, and focused on Syria-Lebanon ties
5
Lebanon News
10:19
Lebanon Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 4,298 since March 2
Lebanon News
10:19
Lebanon Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 4,298 since March 2
6
Middle East News
08:26
Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source
Middle East News
08:26
Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source
7
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon’s Kataeb leader, Syrian FM call for new chapter in bilateral relations
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon’s Kataeb leader, Syrian FM call for new chapter in bilateral relations
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Lebanon updates fuel prices as gasoline and diesel costs decline
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More