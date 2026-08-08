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Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
World News
08-08-2026 | 08:29
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Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his war-torn country was left "with virtually no intact thermal power plants" because of Russian strikes as it braced itself for another winter of the invasion.
"We also spoke about the challenges Ukraine faces this winter, when we are left with virtually no intact thermal power plants because of Russian strikes, when Russian missiles are aimed precisely at making the lives of Ukrainians unbearable," Zelensky told reporters in Belgrade, speaking alongside Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.
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