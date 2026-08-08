Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier

Lebanon News
08-08-2026 | 05:13
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Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
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Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier

A force of Israeli troops reportedly advanced toward the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh and erected a new earth barrier, the National News Agency reported Saturday.

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Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh

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