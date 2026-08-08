Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI

Lebanon News
08-08-2026 | 12:01
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Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
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Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI

A source close to the Lebanese delegation told LBCI that the delegation is taking a firm position on returning to negotiations in Rome, insisting on progress on key issues. 

These include a comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory and an end to the demolition and bulldozing of homes, residential neighborhoods and agricultural land.

The source added that Lebanon is also seeking an expansion of the pilot zones, particularly in Bint Jbeil and Khiam.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Negotiations

Rome

Ceasefire

Bint Jbeil

Khiam

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