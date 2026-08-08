News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
Lebanon News
08-08-2026 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
A source close to the Lebanese delegation told LBCI that the delegation is taking a firm position on returning to negotiations in Rome, insisting on progress on key issues.
These include a comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory and an end to the demolition and bulldozing of homes, residential neighborhoods and agricultural land.
The source added that Lebanon is also seeking an expansion of the pilot zones, particularly in Bint Jbeil and Khiam.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Negotiations
Rome
Ceasefire
Bint Jbeil
Khiam
Next
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-05
Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-08-05
Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
LBCI sources: US pushes to include pilot ceasefire zones in expected joint statement after talks
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
LBCI sources: US pushes to include pilot ceasefire zones in expected joint statement after talks
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-13
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Lebanon News
2026-07-13
LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
0
Lebanon News
11:45
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
Lebanon News
11:45
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:13
Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
09:51
Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
Lebanon News
09:51
Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
Lebanon warns Israeli strikes put heritage sites in 'serious danger'
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
Lebanon warns Israeli strikes put heritage sites in 'serious danger'
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
0
World News
2026-08-07
Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases
World News
2026-08-07
Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
2
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
3
Lebanon News
09:51
Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
Lebanon News
09:51
Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
4
Lebanon News
12:01
Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01
Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:13
Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
6
Lebanon News
11:45
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
Lebanon News
11:45
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
7
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
8
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More