Norway's Princess Astrid, an older sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94, the royal palace ⁠said in a statement.



Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne, and the princess made ⁠her last public appearance at his funeral on Wednesday.



"Throughout her long life, ⁠Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a ⁠warm and dutiful manner," King Haakon VIII ⁠said in the statement.





Reuters