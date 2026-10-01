Indian embassy in UAE says wounded flydubai captain in good health

The Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates met with the wounded captain from the flydubai flight on Thursday, with the embassy saying he was in "good health and recovering well."



Ambassador Deepak Mittal met with "Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well," the Indian embassy in the UAE wrote on X.



The pilot, an Indian national, was hospitalised in Saudi Arabia after being attacked mid-air and the plane making an emergency landing in the Saudi city of Tabuk on Wednesday, but Indian media reports suggested he was airlifted to the UAE on Thursday.



AFP



