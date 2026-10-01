Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

News Bulletin Reports
01-10-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency is leading the investigation into the Flydubai incident, alongside the Shin Bet and intelligence units within the Israeli military’s Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to Israeli assessments, they are key partners in the investigation, with Israel coordinating with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Despite the lack of any evidence linking Iran to the incident, Israel continues to hold situation-assessment meetings and is keeping that possibility on the table, investigating whether the Omani man who allegedly attempted to carry out the operation acted alone or was planning and trained by an entity hostile to Israel.

The fallout from the Flydubai incident has also prompted new military exercises by Israel’s Yamam counterterrorism unit. The unit launched special drills simulating the possibility of a renewed threat of hijacking Israeli aircraft.

The unit began training as soon as the loss of contact with the Emirati aircraft was announced, simulating various scenarios. According to a military official, it prepared for a potential operation to rescue the passengers if control of the aircraft and its passengers had been seized.

Before the details and background of the incident have been established, several parties are seeking to capitalize on it politically, foremost among them Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through his statements and threats not to allow any outside party to threaten Israel and its security.

Meanwhile, passengers aboard the aircraft have begun seeking legal advice to pursue compensation from the airline. Their case is based on the Montreal Convention, which applies to international air transport and holds airlines liable for damage resulting from an accident that occurs aboard an aircraft.

According to aviation law expert Asher Rotbaum, a violent and extraordinary incident in the cockpit that results in a steep descent would clearly fall within the definition of an accident under the convention.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Mossad

Flydubai

Shin Bet

Iran

UAE

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-06

Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-30

Flydubai incident: Israel examines possible attack targeting its citizens as Netanyahu orders maximum alert

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

UAE says investigation launched into flydubai incident

LBCI
World News
2026-09-09

Israel to open embassy in Slovenia as relations thaw

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-30

Flydubai incident: Israel examines possible attack targeting its citizens as Netanyahu orders maximum alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-30

In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, unexploded ordnance keeps the danger alive

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Series of airstrikes hit Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-16

LBCI Exclusive footage shows massive fire raging through Aitou forest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Trump: Lebanon-Israel ceasefire to include Hezbollah, peace efforts underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-01

Hezbollah bloc rejects Lebanon’s negotiation track, disowns potential outcomes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More