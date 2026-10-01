Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency is leading the investigation into the Flydubai incident, alongside the Shin Bet and intelligence units within the Israeli military’s Military Intelligence Directorate.



According to Israeli assessments, they are key partners in the investigation, with Israel coordinating with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



Despite the lack of any evidence linking Iran to the incident, Israel continues to hold situation-assessment meetings and is keeping that possibility on the table, investigating whether the Omani man who allegedly attempted to carry out the operation acted alone or was planning and trained by an entity hostile to Israel.



The fallout from the Flydubai incident has also prompted new military exercises by Israel’s Yamam counterterrorism unit. The unit launched special drills simulating the possibility of a renewed threat of hijacking Israeli aircraft.



The unit began training as soon as the loss of contact with the Emirati aircraft was announced, simulating various scenarios. According to a military official, it prepared for a potential operation to rescue the passengers if control of the aircraft and its passengers had been seized.



Before the details and background of the incident have been established, several parties are seeking to capitalize on it politically, foremost among them Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through his statements and threats not to allow any outside party to threaten Israel and its security.



Meanwhile, passengers aboard the aircraft have begun seeking legal advice to pursue compensation from the airline. Their case is based on the Montreal Convention, which applies to international air transport and holds airlines liable for damage resulting from an accident that occurs aboard an aircraft.



According to aviation law expert Asher Rotbaum, a violent and extraordinary incident in the cockpit that results in a steep descent would clearly fall within the definition of an accident under the convention.