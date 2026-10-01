IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme

Lebanon Economy
01-10-2026 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
IMF says Lebanon needs key reforms for programme

Lebanon must push through a number of key economic and banking sector reforms to secure a new International Monetary ‌Fund programme, the Fund said on Thursday.

"It will require continued progress on key reforms, including the entry into force of the bank resolution law, and appropriate financial gap laws consistent ⁠with international standards," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters during a press conference.

She added a 2027 budget and medium-term fiscal framework that were "consistent with debt sustainability for the country" were also required.

Lebanon first signed a preliminary agreement with the IMF in April 2022, more than two years after its financial system ‌imploded ⁠following decades of profligate spending and corruption in the ruling elite.

It recently passed a new banking restructuring law which was welcomed by the IMF, but this week ⁠Lebanon's president, Joseph Aoun, quietly referred that law to the country’s constitutional council, triggering a review.

The move has ⁠sparked concerns among reformists in Lebanon that the country is backtracking on the key piece ⁠of legislation and potentially putting its IMF support hopes at risk.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

International Monetary ‌Fund program

IMF

Economy

Reforms

LBCI Next
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

PM Salam meets IMF delegation, discusses reforms and path toward agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-27

UNIFIL: UN Resolution 1701 remains key framework for stability in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun in Paris: Lebanon has chosen the state, now it needs international support

LBCI
World News
2026-07-06

EU chief says Russian attack on Kyiv shows Ukraine 'urgently needs more air defense'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28

Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-25

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-22

Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Secretary of Iran's top security body says to visit Oman Tuesday

LBCI
World News
2026-07-10

Six dead in wildfire in southern Spain: Official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Lebanese Army says Israel's destruction of key bridge has isolated area south of Litani River

LBCI
World News
2026-07-08

Taiwan warns China 'expansionism' to persist without global action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israeli airline El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Syrian government officials and Hezbollah held secret talks in Turkey: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese army seizes 245 kg of TNT, explosives in attempted smuggling from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More