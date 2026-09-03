Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.



The visit from October 20 ⁠to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.



U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman - which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring ⁠commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - if it "gets in the way."



So far ⁠this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by ⁠Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.





Reuters