Britain's King Charles to host Oman's Sultan for October state visit

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03-09-2026 | 06:14
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Britain&#39;s King Charles to host Oman&#39;s Sultan for October state visit
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Britain's King Charles to host Oman's Sultan for October state visit

Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The visit from October 20 ⁠to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman - which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring ⁠commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - if it "gets in the way."

So far ⁠this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by ⁠Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.


Reuters 
 

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